More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index...
Investigators have determined what caused the Moose Fire. Now they need your help.
SALMON — Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined the Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17. A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided...
IDFG hosting youth pheasant hunt Saturday
The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a youth pheasant hunt in Salmon on Saturday, Oct. 1. Designed for youth ages 10-17, the event is free and will take place from 8:30 a.m....
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Efforts being made to preserve western monarch into the future
PINGREE — This summer, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly an endangered species. Scientists are concerned the extinction of the migratory monarch could wreak havoc on future ecology in Idaho and around the world. Without pollinators, the way our crops are grown would change...
