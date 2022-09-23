ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
IDFG hosting youth pheasant hunt Saturday

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a youth pheasant hunt in Salmon on Saturday, Oct. 1. Designed for youth ages 10-17, the event is free and will take place from 8:30 a.m....
SALMON, ID
Efforts being made to preserve western monarch into the future

PINGREE — This summer, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly an endangered species. Scientists are concerned the extinction of the migratory monarch could wreak havoc on future ecology in Idaho and around the world. Without pollinators, the way our crops are grown would change...
PINGREE, ID

