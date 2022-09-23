Read full article on original website
Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen, of Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen was born on February 27, 1930 in Brockville, Ontario to Harvey Edward Alberry and Marguerite LaVigne Alberry. She left her earthly adventure on September 24th to go clean and cook fish for her husband and son.
Canton musician performs at recent Norwood festival
Rob Larrabee, a local country music performer from Canton, entertains at the Norwood Festival Sept. 17 at the Village Green. The festival also included a performance by 13-year old Nicole White, from Norwood, a craft fair and vendors and activities for children hosted by the Norwood Police. NCNow photo.
Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk. The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it. The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all...
Up close in Massena
A display of a gray wolf head and fur pelt was among the attractions at the annual Wildlife Festival at the NYPA Frank S. McCullough Jr. Hawkins Point Visitors Center in Massena, Saturday, Sept. 24. Families, children and NYPA staff enjoyed the activities and animals during the festival. For more photos and story, click here . NYPA photo by Steve Jacobs.
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born on November 29, 1943, in Potsdam the son of the late Peter J. and Myrtle E. (Roberts) Terrance and attended local schools. On May 29, 1965, he married Barbara J. Dillabough at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Owens, officiating. She predeceased him on November 28, 2009.
Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:. Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny. Scott Desormo. A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass...
GALLERY: Scenes from Championship Saturday Weigh-In at the St. Lawrence River
MASSENA, N.Y. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. season finale at the St. Lawrence might go down as one of the best Toyota Series tournaments the Northern Division has ever seen. For three days, nearly everyone has been treated to monster bags and weights that would look right at home on some of the best largemouth fisheries in the South. Here’s a look at some of the fish that made it all happen for the top 25 anglers and co-anglers who made the cut.
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
Auditions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for the musical BRIGHT STAR Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29, 7pm-9pm at the Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Performance dates are Thursday, November 10, Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at the Dulles State Office Building. Auditioners are asked to prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available. An accompaniment-only CD is acceptable, provided it is edited and cued correctly. The audition process will include vocals and cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of potential conflicts. Visit www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1 for more information, available roles and audition forms. There are no appointment slots – auditioners will be seen in the order they arrive. Actors of color and varied ethnicities encouraged to audition. Mask wear may be required depending upon COVID-19 conditions at the audition date. ABOUT THE SHOW When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or check out our website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org. ------------------ Community Calendar Release ----------------- WHO: Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for BRIGHT STAR WHAT: Roles available for four female and six male featured roles, plus ensemble WHEN: Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29 from 7-9 pm WHERE: Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown HOW: Prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music or an edited/cued accompaniment-only CD. The audition will include vocals and cold readings from the script.-
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse. Richard was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Merrill and Clara...
Craft, food, and wine show in Madrid today
The 2022 Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market is open today, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with 60 unique vendors at the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, Madrid. The living history museum will also host a lunch to support their projects. This event is hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Click here for earlier article. Photo provided by St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
A soggy start to the the week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for a couple rainy days. We’ll have showers on and off all day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s. Tuesday is...
Media Shriners: Having fun & helping kids
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve never heard of Media Shriners before, it’s an international organization which helps sick children -- and has a lot of fun doing it. With minibikes revved and fezzes on, the north country Media Shriners are making a difference in the community, one ride at a time.
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
