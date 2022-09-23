WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for the musical BRIGHT STAR Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29, 7pm-9pm at the Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Performance dates are Thursday, November 10, Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at the Dulles State Office Building. Auditioners are asked to prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available. An accompaniment-only CD is acceptable, provided it is edited and cued correctly. The audition process will include vocals and cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of potential conflicts. Visit www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1 for more information, available roles and audition forms. There are no appointment slots – auditioners will be seen in the order they arrive. Actors of color and varied ethnicities encouraged to audition. Mask wear may be required depending upon COVID-19 conditions at the audition date. ABOUT THE SHOW When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or check out our website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org. ------------------ Community Calendar Release ----------------- WHO: Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for BRIGHT STAR WHAT: Roles available for four female and six male featured roles, plus ensemble WHEN: Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29 from 7-9 pm WHERE: Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown HOW: Prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music or an edited/cued accompaniment-only CD. The audition will include vocals and cold readings from the script.-

