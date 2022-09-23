Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man arrested in Ormond Beach faces murder charges in Lake County
villages-news.com
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
ocala-news.com
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
click orlando
5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say
WCJB
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
leesburg-news.com
Man caught rummaging through vehicles in impound lot
A Leesburg man was arrested on burglary and drug charges after playing hide-and-seek with police in a tow truck impound lot early Friday. A Leesburg police officer responded shortly after midnight to a report of a burglary in progress at Aces Towing and Auto Repair, 1390 W. North Blvd. A tow truck driver at the business reported seeing a man jump the fence into the back impound lot, which is one of several lots the police department uses to house vehicles from crashes, crimes, and other investigations. The lot is completely fenced and is equipped with warning signs, barbed wire, and security cameras, according to the police report.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after yelling at officer, sentenced to court costs for resisting arrest at first appearance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Lamont Hale, 43, was arrested Thursday morning after yelling at a police officer and resisting arrest after the officer asked him for his identification. A Gainesville Police Department officer wrote that she was turning right in the 300 block of E. University Avenue when Hale...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian
mainstreetdailynews.com
Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident
Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for public’s help to locate missing, endangered 15-year-old girl
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Ocala on Sunday. According to a media release from MCSO, Lily Anastasia Moore said goodnight to her family at approximately midnight on Sunday, September 25. Lily then proceeded to leave her residence, which is located in the 2700 block of NE 49th Avenue in Ocala, and she has not returned home.
click orlando
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
ocala-news.com
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
WCJB
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
ocala-news.com
OPD Citizen Police Academy accepting applications through September 30
The Citizen Police Academy will return next month to provide a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations. The academy allows citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities. According to OPD,...
Seven Students In Spring Hill Taken To The Hospital After Drinking From Water Bottle
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Seven students in Spring Hill have been sent to the hospital after drinking out of a water bottle and experiencing “adverse reactions.” According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance
First responders in Hernando County said a group of students started having a reaction to something they drank Monday afternoon.
Comments / 8