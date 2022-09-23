ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Related
Man arrested in Ormond Beach faces murder charges in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man, who was arrested in Ormond Beach after running away from an attempted traffic stop, now faces murder charges stemming from a shooting inside a Lake County home that killed two people, according to the sheriff’s office. Roger Gilbert, 35, has been locked...
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood

A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex

The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
Man caught rummaging through vehicles in impound lot

A Leesburg man was arrested on burglary and drug charges after playing hide-and-seek with police in a tow truck impound lot early Friday. A Leesburg police officer responded shortly after midnight to a report of a burglary in progress at Aces Towing and Auto Repair, 1390 W. North Blvd. A tow truck driver at the business reported seeing a man jump the fence into the back impound lot, which is one of several lots the police department uses to house vehicles from crashes, crimes, and other investigations. The lot is completely fenced and is equipped with warning signs, barbed wire, and security cameras, according to the police report.
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident

Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
MCSO asking for public’s help to locate missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Ocala on Sunday. According to a media release from MCSO, Lily Anastasia Moore said goodnight to her family at approximately midnight on Sunday, September 25. Lily then proceeded to leave her residence, which is located in the 2700 block of NE 49th Avenue in Ocala, and she has not returned home.
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
OPD Citizen Police Academy accepting applications through September 30

The Citizen Police Academy will return next month to provide a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations. The academy allows citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities. According to OPD,...
