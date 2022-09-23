A Leesburg man was arrested on burglary and drug charges after playing hide-and-seek with police in a tow truck impound lot early Friday. A Leesburg police officer responded shortly after midnight to a report of a burglary in progress at Aces Towing and Auto Repair, 1390 W. North Blvd. A tow truck driver at the business reported seeing a man jump the fence into the back impound lot, which is one of several lots the police department uses to house vehicles from crashes, crimes, and other investigations. The lot is completely fenced and is equipped with warning signs, barbed wire, and security cameras, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO