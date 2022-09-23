Read full article on original website
Ryan John Koroncai
Ryan John Koroncai, age 35, of Ocala, Florida passed away suddenly on Thursday September 15th at his parents home. Ryan was born on December 6th, 1986 to his parents, Sharon and John in Abington, Pennsylvania. He received his Associate’s degree from Florida State University and his Bachelor’s degree from Daytona State with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management Degree. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dog, Teemo (his trusty companion). He also enjoyed working on cars, making modifications to his firearm collection in order to enhance various aspects of their performance, through this passion he made several nice friends. He was recently hired to start a OPS position for the Department of Juvenile Justice, Ryan was ecstatic believing he could make a difference to someone’s life. His family will always remember him as a compassionate loving person putting the needs of others above his own whether it was opening a door for a stranger, buying a meal, giving his last dollar he had a heart for those in need. Growing up in Pennsylvania Ryan and his Dad looked forward to watching all the Eagles games the two of them put on their Eagle shirts Ryan also wore his Eagle hat then it started they would be back and forth hollering at the coaches and players win or lose they remained his favorite team.
Jenny Annetta Hancock
Jenny Annetta Hancock (65) passed away at her home, Saturday, September 10, 2022, just one week before her 66th birthday. Jenny was born in Clearwater, FL and was a long-time resident of Ocala. Jenny was the daughter of W. Hoyt Hancock and Sylvia (Pennington) Hancock. She grew up with all...
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey, age 78, of Anthony, FL, passed away on September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born in Scrambletown, FL, on July 24, 1944, a son to the late Ray Ballard and Margie (Hogan) Kinsey, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Jason Allen Sanders
Jason Allen Sanders passed away Sept. 26 at the age of 52. He was born on May 7, 1970 in Jacksonville, FL. A son of Hilliard Eugene and Patricia Ann (Kirkland) Allen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 22 years, April Sanders. Lovingly survived by his sons; Chris Sanders, Ben Sanders, Alex Sanders, his daughter Kimberly Randall and three grandchildren (Killian, Palase, and David Randall).
Charles C. Acker
Charles C. Acker went to be with his Lord September 8, 2022 at Harmony House of Ocala after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The loving care he received from their staff and Hospice is much appreciated. He was born to Stewart and Hattie Acker (Brown) in Brownville, Al....
Jean Ann Corr
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Ann Corr, DM, 89, announces her passing on September 21, 2022, after a long-fought battle with COPD. Jean, who was a Dame of Malta, was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre for years until choosing to raise her four children full time. Jean, her husband, John, and their children became residents of Ocala, FL, in 1973, moving from NY to build a ranch and enjoy farm living. Jean ran the family Charolais cattle ranch, San Souci Farms, and spent many years giving back to the community as a major benefactor, volunteer, and board member of various nonprofit organizations and schools: Hospice of Marion County, Ocala; Blessed Trinity Endowment Bd, Ocala; Trinity Catholic High School, Ocala; Dames of Malta, Madonna University, Livonia MI; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Uganda.
Allene Marie Jackson
Allene Marie Jackson, 86, of Ocala, FL, went to be with her Savior on September 13, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 5, 1936, to the late Earl and Senia Caruthers, in Gadsen, Alabama, but lived most of her life in Ocala. Allene loved...
Doran Paul Denman
Doran Paul Denman, 55, of Ocklawaha, FL, went home to be with the Lord Friday September 09,2022. Doran was born in Mt. Vernon, OH, to the late Harley and Dora (Weaver) Denman on December 18, 1966. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1985. He worked as a Well Driller for Kenny Brown for many years. He loved playing his guitar, horseshoes, hunting, camping, fishing, and working with plants. He loved being with family and friends, Ms. Jane’s cooking and rides with Emma Jayne.
Carrie Belle Faison Walker
Carrie Belle Faison Walker departed this life on September 10, 2022. She was born in Belleview, FL on July 9, 1941, to the late Deacon Mayo, Sr. and Viola Faison. She is the fifth of seven children born to this union. Carrie Belle graduated from Belleview Santos High School in...
Welton Christopher Davenport
Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
Butterfly At Sholom Park In Ocala
This yellow sulphuric butterfly was in mid-flight over a blue plumbago bush in Sholom Park in Ocala. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair on October 1
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a fair this weekend in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair will take place at Citizens’ Circle, which is located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue in Ocala.
Jonathan Felix Soto
Jonathan Felix Soto, 31, of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 14th, 2022 in his home. Jonathan was born in Hialeah, FL to Mercedes Rodriguez and Felix Soto on November 01, 1991. He attended Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and graduated in 2010. Jonathan also attended Gallaudet University...
Marion County announces school closures, shelter locations
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced school closings and shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27, it will be a regular school day for students and teachers, though all extra-curricular activities district-wide will be cancelled....
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
Marion County activates citizen information line for questions on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is activating the Citizen Information Line for those who have questions about Hurricane Ian. On Monday, September 26, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., citizens with questions about Hurricane Ian can call the information line at 352-369-7500. The line will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27.
Resident says Marion County needs reliable internet service
This letter is to express my concern over the unfair trade and business practices that have been agreed upon by AT&T and Marion County. I’m a new resident to Dunnellon and I’m a senior citizen. I’m unable to acquire reliable fiber optic service at my address, which is plagued by numerous dropped calls daily, and often times I’m not able to call out at all.
Final Summer Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was one of summer’s final sunsets over Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OPD Citizen Police Academy accepting applications through September 30
The Citizen Police Academy will return next month to provide a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations. The academy allows citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities. According to OPD,...
