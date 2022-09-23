Read full article on original website
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question
Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
