Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20.

Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem.

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and carried her essentials in a mini white Chanel “about pearls” handbag. Harvey styled her hair in a updo and let two curled strands frame her face. For makeup, she went with her signature soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey completed her look with Amina Muaddi’s Begum Rainbow Slingback Pumps. In an eye-catching rainbow lamé finish, these leather slingback pumps offer signature style with a cocktail glass-shaped heel and crystal embellishments.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

lilly strong?
1d ago

Why does it matter so much lately what everyone is "wearing" Notice maybe a sentence about the person...and immediately 5 or more paragraphs about clothing and accessories please don't go any further (under)

