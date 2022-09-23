ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
WBTW News13

Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws

Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Two suspects indicted in separate corrections facility deaths: VADOC

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted in the correction facilities said. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce at Wallens Ridge State Prison on...
Virginia Task Force 1 arrives in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 was deployed Saturday to Florida to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane later this week. Task force officials said the 45-person team, made up of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team members, was sent to Florida to assist with preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
