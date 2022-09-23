Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Netflix Brings Beverly Hills Cop SequelAbdul GhaniBeverly Hills, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the futureDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Related
WSET
Virginia Rural Health Assoc. calls Youngkin's transgender guidelines 'troubling'
(WSET) — The Virginia Rural Health Association said it is troubled by the new guidelines announced by Governor Youngkin that address parental rights for transgender students. VRHA said it remains committed to the health and well-being of all rural Virginians, inclusive of mental health. VRHA launched its Pride of...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRMG
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings Other teachers at the high school also complained about mice allegedly falling from the ceiling. (NCD)
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws
Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
WSET
'Turning cants into cans:' Virginia 10 Miler groups make sure everyone can participate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 48th Annual Virginia 10 Miler took place Saturday morning with people from all over the country and the world participating. For one special group though, it's all about making sure that everyone gets a chance to be a part of the fun. Sophie Brooks...
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
WSET
VA NAACP disapproves of Youngkin's efforts to remove Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference NAACP (Virginia NAACP) disapproves of Governor Youngkin's efforts to remove the Commonwealth from participation in the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Commonwealth joined the RGGI with the purpose to lower carbon dioxide emissions and mandated proceeds generated from RGGI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
WSET
Two suspects indicted in separate corrections facility deaths: VADOC
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted in the correction facilities said. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce at Wallens Ridge State Prison on...
WSET
Virginia Task Force 1 arrives in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 was deployed Saturday to Florida to prepare for the landfall of a major hurricane later this week. Task force officials said the 45-person team, made up of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team members, was sent to Florida to assist with preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
pghcitypaper.com
Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says
Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
WSET
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
Comments / 0