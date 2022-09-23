ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

gocrimson.com

Men's Golf Finished Second After Strong Performance at Macdonald Cup

NEW HAVEN, CT. - Harvard men's golf continued their strong start to 2022, placing second at the Macdonald Cup hosted by Yale University. The Crimson competed in a field of 11 schools, recording rounds of 353-350-351 for a 54 hole total of 4-over par 1,054. The format for the Macdonald...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Iverson and Ramsden Place Top-Ten in Stillwater

Stillwater, Okla. - The Harvard men's and women's cross country teams sent athletes to compete at the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Stillwater, Okla. The women's team placed 12th of 20 teams and the men's team placed 13th of 27 teams. Competition was stiff, as many teams traveled to Stillwater, the site of this year's NCAA Championship meet.
STILLWATER, OK
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
SOMERVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square

A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
BOSTON, MA

