Davisville, WV

WOWK 13 News

Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park

A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck

Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
BEAVER, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County. The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
