Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park
A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck
Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
North Carolina officials release 911 call as search for suspect continues in Lyric Woods, Devin Clark murders
Orange County officials in North Carolina have released the 911 call from a witness who came across the bodies of deceased 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark on Sept. 17. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that they had a petition for a 17-year-old suspect's arrest, but state and...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
South Carolina deputy wounded while responding to domestic disturbance call; suspect killed
A South Carolina deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Cains Mill Road near Sumter, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. The first deputy to reach the...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
Florida alleged robber armed with gun claims ‘I’m from Chicago, bro,' leaves when clerk displays own weapon
A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse decision" when he walked...
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County. The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint […]
Suspect killed after hitting deputy with car, pinning the officer between 2 vehicles in CA
Southern California sheriff's deputies shot and killed man who struck a deputy with his car and then charged at them with a knife, authorities said. The shooting occurred after deputies investigating a retail theft pulled over a Toyota Matrix Saturday evening in Rancho Cucamonga, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Transgender Georgia sheriff's deputy returning to court in civil trial against Houston County
A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress,...
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Wine was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of her adoptive parents, Rob and Charlotte Taylor. Wine was convicted of the murders of her adoptive parents, attempted murder of her stepsister, animal cruelty, and arson, for a house fire she started in 2019.
West Virginia man accused of shooting woman in face pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a woman in the face pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on Thursday. Court records show that Brett Peters pleaded guilty to the charge in Kanawha County court. Peters was indicted in June of 2022 on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm […]
