Read full article on original website
Related
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
seehafernews.com
Federal Fraud Trial For Man Accused Of Killing Wisconsin Brothers Delayed
The federal fraud trial for a Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been delayed until next month. The trial for Garland Nelson was supposed to start today (September 26th). A federal judge denied Nelson’s motion to suppress some evidence in that case. A state court charges...
North Dakota cops say 'no evidence' Cayler Ellingson was 'Republican extremist' or death 'involved politics'
Police in North Dakota said that there's "no evidence" showing that politics were involved in the incident where Shannon Brandt, according to an affidavit, admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, leaving the teenager dead. Brandt, 41, is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as...
North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime
A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected
UPDATE- 9/26: 1:00 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — An autopsy regarding the death of Kevin Greybull is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. According to the Mandan Police Department, they have received information from numerous individuals about Greybull’s daily routine which they say is a valuable asset to their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and […]
Jury selection starts Monday in Nikki Entzel murder trial
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel. Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Correctional officer fired for failure to check on convicted quadruple murderer who died from hanging
(Bismarck, ND) -- A prison guard is out of a job in connection with Chad Isaak's suicide. Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams was fired yesterday for violating policy at the North Dakota State Penitentiary. Officials say Adams failed to adequately check on Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer hanged himself in his cell.
North Carolina officials release 911 call as search for suspect continues in Lyric Woods, Devin Clark murders
Orange County officials in North Carolina have released the 911 call from a witness who came across the bodies of deceased 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark on Sept. 17. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that they had a petition for a 17-year-old suspect's arrest, but state and...
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life. The unanimous ruling from the seven-member board meant Michael Carneal, 39, would never...
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Florida alleged robber armed with gun claims ‘I’m from Chicago, bro,' leaves when clerk displays own weapon
A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse decision" when he walked...
Transgender Georgia sheriff's deputy returning to court in civil trial against Houston County
A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress,...
North Dakota detectives investigating Bismarck motel homicide
Detectives are investigating a homicide at a motel in North Dakota's capital city Friday, police said. According to a statement from police, officers responded to the Motel 6 in Bismarck about 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. Police found a 28-year-old...
In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist an attack on 'pro-life Christians,' spox says
The FBI’s arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck in Pennsylvania last week is "clearly an attack on pro-life Christians," a spokesman for the Catholic father of seven told Fox News Digital. "This was clearly a message to the pro-life movement to get out of our way and comply," Brian...
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
Fox News
825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0