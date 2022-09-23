ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
BISMARCK, ND
K2 Radio

North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime

A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KX News

Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected

UPDATE- 9/26: 1:00 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — An autopsy regarding the death of Kevin Greybull is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. According to the Mandan Police Department, they have received information from numerous individuals about Greybull’s daily routine which they say is a valuable asset to their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and […]
KX News

Jury selection starts Monday in Nikki Entzel murder trial

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2020 death of her husband, Chad Entzel. Prosecutors claim Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison Guard#Murder#Violent Crime#The Bismarck Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
BISMARCK, ND
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy