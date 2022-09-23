Read full article on original website
Alachua County man arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Dean Schol, Jr., 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that Schol had sent her text messages threatening suicide, and when she returned to the home she shared with him, they began arguing. She said she told him she was going to pack and leave, but she said he told her he wouldn’t allow her to leave and was going to use a rifle to “blow her head off.” She said she retreated to her bedroom to pack and began sending texts to a Gainesville Police Department officer who had previously told her she could reach out if she ever needed help. During this time, Schol allegedly closed and locked a doorway in the hall, preventing the victim from leaving.
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Man arrested for threatening to shoot family member
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Donald Campbell, 34, was arrested last night and charged with domestic aggravated assault after allegedly threatening to shoot a family member. An uninvolved family member called 911 about an incident that happened Saturday evening, and a Gainesville Police Department officer contacted the victim, who said he and Campbell had an argument and that Campbell had taken a firearm out of a closet, racked the slide, and pointed it at him, saying, “I’ll fire you up.” The victim said he was afraid Campbell would shoot him.
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
Cross City Police have apprehended the home invader that left two in the hospital
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Two people are recovering after an armed home invasion-turned-shooting in Dixie County early Saturday morning. The suspect, 59-year-old Terry Massey is charged after being shot, then beating the elderly homeowner with his own gun. According to Cross City police officers, Massey entered the...
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
Release of accident report sheds light on traffic crash on County Road 466A
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
One dead after crash in Marion County
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), around 5:45 pm yesterday they responded to a crash on SE 58th Avenue. The driver of a vehicle was driving at a fast speed when one of their left tires went out which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and veer off to the right of the road.
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
Man living in woods charged with arson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
