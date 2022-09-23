Again, targeting the minority community!? So let me get this straight, cops can’t search a car etc, but if you play loud music your taking individual’s vehicle!? Umm, didn’t they stop arresting people with outstanding warrants because it effected minorities and their ability to pay fines etc!?
If people stand by and let this happen without conflict than loud exhaust is next!!!! Democrats at work!!!! Welcome to the NEW WORLD ORDER!!!! We all must make a stance now!! VOTE RED FOR SALVATION!!!!
Keep voting for the Same Group that keeps taking away- Your rights, Your Properties, Your Freedom & Your Money!!!So, did expect anything different to happen???
Related
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible
Somerset County plans to preserve more NJ open space, farmland
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
The fall of Jim Florio and the rise of New Jersey 101.5
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
RELATED PEOPLE
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
New Jersey’s largest art tour will be held in Jersey City
IN THIS ARTICLE
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
Hope for NJ workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fighting pollution in NJ: Environmental advocates want these laws enforced
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
This is what police in NJ consider distracted driving
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over New Jersey skies
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 61