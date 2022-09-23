ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

daryl dickey
3d ago

This is awesome, even a gay man gets it. This needs to be aired on the main stream media. But, it won't be, because they are part of the problem of spreading this BS lie that the schools should teach this BS.

Oscar Sotelo
3d ago

Sad part is they should be teaching these future adults things that matter like debt, credit,how to manage your finances why teach them about sexuality?!?!! That ain’t going to do nothing to help them as adults and tax payers!!!

Pat Zimm
3d ago

Bottom line is that he has a very valid point and even identified himself as being gay. I'm sure that the point was lost on the liberals in charge. Probably not one of them is even gay. They just jump on the bandwagon to look woke or better than everyone else. They are glorified activists that got a government job.

