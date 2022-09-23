Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?
CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
Markieff Morris Has Amusing Take On Kevin Durant-Nets Offseason Drama
All of the talk of the 2022 offseason was Kevin Durant, and many wondered if he would get traded out of Brooklyn. The drama ended up working itself out, and the 10-time All-NBA star will seemingly play out the 2022-23 season with the Nets. Teams like the Boston Celtics were...
Deandre Ayton ‘Hasn’t Spoken To’ Suns Coach In Months
The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it. Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
Celtics Fans Will Love Malcolm Brogdon Expectations Of Backcourt
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon has high hopes for the 2022-23 edition of the Boston Celtics, despite the offseason developments which make his July arrival feel like a lifetime ago. Brogdon now joins the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the Celtics three-guard...
NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics
The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
Does Jayson Tatum Believe Celtics Can Still Contend Given Ime Udoka Drama?
Jayson Tatum never lost confidence in the Boston Celtics amid the team’s first-half struggles during the 2021-22 season. And now, despite the organization facing a much different challenge given the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the First Team All-NBA talent is not wavering in his expectations. “Can we?...
Luke Kornet Has Hilarious Reaction To Brad Steven’s Only Twitter Like
With the Boston Celtics set to open up their regular season without defensive anchor Robert Williams, who is slated to miss 8-to-12 weeks, the opportunity is open for in-house roster members to fill the front-court void. That’s where a vocally confident Luke Kornet could come into play. Entering the...
Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers
The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal
The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston
NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Had Choice In Trade To Celtics
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon just wasn’t along for the ride when the Indiana Pacers decided to trade the veteran guard this summer. In fact, Brogdon revealed during Celtics media day on Monday the Pacers gave him the choice to pick his next destination amongst a small group of teams, and Boston stood out above the rest since it put Brogdon on a team that’s not only capable of winning in abundance, but is also one of the favorites to take home the NBA title this season.
