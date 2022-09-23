ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?

CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Deandre Ayton ‘Hasn’t Spoken To’ Suns Coach In Months

The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it. Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team

The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Fans Will Love Malcolm Brogdon Expectations Of Backcourt

CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon has high hopes for the 2022-23 edition of the Boston Celtics, despite the offseason developments which make his July arrival feel like a lifetime ago. Brogdon now joins the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the Celtics three-guard...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics

The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal

The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Had Choice In Trade To Celtics

CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon just wasn’t along for the ride when the Indiana Pacers decided to trade the veteran guard this summer. In fact, Brogdon revealed during Celtics media day on Monday the Pacers gave him the choice to pick his next destination amongst a small group of teams, and Boston stood out above the rest since it put Brogdon on a team that’s not only capable of winning in abundance, but is also one of the favorites to take home the NBA title this season.
BOSTON, MA
