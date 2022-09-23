ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Z107.3

Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe

A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
CARIBOU, ME
WMTW

Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
B98.5

Details About Monday & Tuesday’s Waterville Parking Ban

According to a post on the Waterville Police Department's Facebook page, there will be a parking ban in parts of the city on Monday (September 26th) and Tuesday (September 27th) nights. The ban will affect parts of Silver Street and Elm Street. Why the ban? Apparently, they are doing paving...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Driver strikes gas line at Bangor Salvation Army

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gas leak on Broadway in Bangor has been contained after a joint effort between Bangor Fire, Police, and Bangor Gas. Calls came in just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a car that struck the gas line at the Salvation Army. Officials say this was due...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Maine Drug Agents Arrest a Fairfield Man, Seize Fentanyl, Cocaine

A search of a Fairfield home resulted in the seizure of $65,000 worth of drugs and two vehicles, as well as the arrest of the man who lives there. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has charged Justin Lacroix, 35, with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl and cocaine). Officials say the charges were elevated to aggravated because of the amount of drugs that were seized.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
SEARSPORT, ME
Q106.5

Brewer Bike Cops Start Patrol Along Riverwalk Recently

There's something new going down on the Brewer Riverwalk and I'm not talking about the expansion project that recently started. This new thing moves a little faster than construction in the city. I'm talking about the new Police Unit that's been assigned that beat, and it just so happens that...
BREWER, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

