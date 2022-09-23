Teachers and the school board need to be reminded, we are the parents and they're the educators. Teach basics. Let our kids be kids for God sake. If you didn't have an agenda, why tf do you have to shove it down our children's throats. This is why suicide is so high. Stop talking to our kids about your disgusting fetishes!! They also need to be reminded, they work for us! We The People. This is only way to get it across, more parents standing up, is what we've been warning others that would end up happening... He's speaking the truth!!🔥🔥
Thank you for speaking up. I'm another gay man who agrees with him. School is for reading, writing, and arithmetic not for the perversion of children's minds.
That guy is rad and totally correct. Libs are the worlds enemies nowadays
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Netflix Brings Beverly Hills Cop SequelAbdul GhaniBeverly Hills, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the futureDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Comments / 30