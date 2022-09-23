Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County travel advisory this week, detours available
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on two state routes in Potter County will bring closures and daytime detours next week. The work will be focused on Route 4005 (Whitney Creek Road/Fishing Creek Road) and Route 4003 (Fishing Creek Road). All work is weather dependent.
wesb.com
PennDOT McKean Maintenance 9/26-30
PennDOT has announced its maintenance schedule for McKean County this week. The upcoming maintenance schedule includes: sign repairs, upgrades and bridge repairs countywide; patching on Main Street in Eldred, Barnum Road, McCrae Brook Road and Oil Valley Road; shoulder cutting on Red Mill Road and Ormsby/Marshburg Road; pipe replacement on Looker Mountain Trail; and pipe trench patching on Bell Run Road.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Tractor-Trailers Collide on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Dubois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 12:07 p.m., police responded to mile marker 79.4 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling in the...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Firefighters Investigating Overnight Fire at Condemned House
Flames extensively damaged a vacant and condemned apartment house on Jamestown's east side early Saturday. Jamestown firefighters were called to 325 Allen Street just before 2:45 AM, with Fire Lieutenant Jason Winchester saying that crews on arrival found heavy flames coming from the first floor and already spreading into the second floor. Winchester says there were three vacant apartments inside, and there were no services hooked up. He says an off-duty shift of 15 firefighters was called in, and crews were there about four hours. No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.
Flood Watch in effect for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from Sunday was merely an appetizer as heavier, more frequent showers are expected Monday through Wednesday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties and is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Many rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches within a two day stretch, leading to the chance for area flooding. This could mean flooding of areas with poor drainage, low lying areas near creeks and streams and underpasses. If you live in a flood prone area, this would be a good time to take preparations.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Authorities Continue Search for Missing 82-Year-Old Man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities in Jefferson County continue to search for a missing 82-year-old man. Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Brudnock, of Adrian, was last seen September 18 around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Brudnock...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Working on Gun License Law Updates
The Tioga County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the newly enacted gun laws in New York State are still presenting a learning curve. New York’s gun laws had to change at the beginning of September, 2022 following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s conceal carry regulations, prompting the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor to quickly move to legislate a ban on concealed weapons in almost all locations of the state, except where specifically noted that guns are welcome. The new regulations also required new licensees after September 4, to undergo a certain amount of training and certification. It also required some license-holders to amend their permits.
WATCH: Four Bears Break Into Pennsylvania Home, Clean Out the Fridge
Four hungry bears were caught on camera recently as they ransacked a Pennsylvania home, clearing out the fridge almost completely. The group was led by a momma bear as her three cubs followed close behind. Initially, the rambunctious four had a hard time opening the front door to the lake home. However, as the jaw-dropping footage shows, the wild animals were able to soon find their way into the house.
PennDOT wants to know what you think about the roads
he Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be conducting a survey to receive constructive criticism and feedback from the public.
WGRZ TV
Frost Advisory issued for parts of WNY, northern Pennsylvania
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the noticeable cooldown since Wednesday evening, temperatures have remained on the cool side, enough so to warrant a Frost Advisory in parts of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. With a mainly clear sky and calm winds, that will allow frost to form tonight in...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
wnynewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Top ‘Secret Places’ in America to See Fall Foliage
Fall is upon us, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape. So, what...
Comments / 0