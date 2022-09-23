Flames extensively damaged a vacant and condemned apartment house on Jamestown's east side early Saturday. Jamestown firefighters were called to 325 Allen Street just before 2:45 AM, with Fire Lieutenant Jason Winchester saying that crews on arrival found heavy flames coming from the first floor and already spreading into the second floor. Winchester says there were three vacant apartments inside, and there were no services hooked up. He says an off-duty shift of 15 firefighters was called in, and crews were there about four hours. No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.

