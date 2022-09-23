Robert Williams’ recovery timeline longer than initially anticipated

Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address welling in his left knee on Friday. However, his timeline is longer than the four-to-six-week period that was initially reported.

The Celtics said Time Lord is expected to return to basketball activities in eight weeks at the earliest. At most, they said it’d take 12 weeks for him to return to basketball activities.

Additionally, Danilo Gallinari underwent a successful left knee revision ACL repair on Friday. No announcement was made about a timetable for his return.