ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#South Jersey#Movie Info#Havingfun#Weist#Academy Award
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner

The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy