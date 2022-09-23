Read full article on original website
Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even its own employees know it's the "most meme-able" company out there. Photoshopped images of Spirit Halloween stores popping up in the most unlikely places dominate the internet this time of year, like one recent placement at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after "The Phantom of the Opera" announced it would be closing.
South Jersey walk unites families grieving lost children
Families suffering through the pain of losing a baby or a child gathered at Washington Lake Park in Gloucester County Saturday for a walk, to support one another.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
Funny guy imitates every stereotypical shoobie at the NJ shore
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days. Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke...
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
Did You Turn The Heat On This Weekend In The Atlantic City Area?
I woke up at 1:30 a.m., this past Saturday night and it was 44 degrees outside (in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey). By 5:30 a.m., it was 37 degrees. So, I made the decision to turn the heat on and set it to 69 degrees. Yesterday morning, for fun, I...
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of the The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Baseball Fan Allegedly Stole $5,000 in Jewelry at NJ’s Berlin Farmer’s Market
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside the Berlin Farmer's Market. The heist, according to the Berlin Police Department, happened around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. At the store, the suspect asked to look at an item and then ran off with it.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner
The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
