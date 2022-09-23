ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The problem with Stephen A. Smith’s defense of Ime Udoka

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lHKg_0i7jz7sZ00

When it comes to issues of domestic violence and sexual misconduct, Stephen A. Smith often sympathizes with the man.

At least, that’s what he says on TV.

Smith continued to passionately defend Ime Udoka Friday on ESPN’s “First Take,” despite new information that suggests his relationship with a female staffer wasn’t always consensual. Though the Celtics initially believed the relationship was consensual, the woman recently accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” towards her, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania .

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told reporters Friday the investigation into Udoka’s conduct took some “twists and turns.” Grousbeck says the Celtics first learned of the relationship in July, and hired a law firm to investigate the matter.

Grousbeck also confirmed Udoka committed multiple violations of team policy, and said his yearlong suspension was “well-warranted.” Udoka’s long-term status with the organization is uncertain.

There are still an array of unanswered questions about the story and the Celtics’ handling of it. But at the least, it’s apparent Udoka committed serious offenses.

Yet, Smith didn’t temper his take. He tweeted the suspension was “BS,” and twisted himself into knots trying to cover for Udoka.

“I’m incredibly disappointed today. Ime Udoka cannot be defended. … I’m not here to make any excuses or any apologies for his behavior,” said Smith. “But it doesn’t negate what the Celtics are doing here. This was a consensual relationship. Was Ime Udoka involved with himself? The answer is, no. Two consenting adults engaged in this act, or these actions … and all we’re hearing about is Ime.”

Smith is wrong on the facts: we don’t know whether this was a consensual relationship. Charania’s report casts that into doubt. Former NBA player Matt Barnes posted a video Friday implying Udoka's transgressions are far more egregious than what's been reported.

It doesn't look good for Udoka. But Smith was relentless. On top of misrepresenting the story, Smith, while careful to chastise Udoka at the start of his soliloquy, tries to paint him as the victim. Later, Smith called the Celtics’ press conference “very, very alarming” and “highly one-sided.”

Unlike most episodes of “First Take,” there was somebody Friday who challenged Smith and his hot air. ESPN reporter Malika Andrews called into the show and told Smith to stop “further blaming women.”

In response, he essentially told Andrews to quiet down.

“Let me be very clear: I don’t appreciate where you’re going with that,” said Smith. “You’re the one telling me to stop on my show. That ain’t happening.”

But maybe Smith should stop. He has a troubling history of defending high-profile male sports figures who mistreat women.

When Chad Johnson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2012, Smith said the following :

“There are plenty of instances where provocation comes into consideration, instigation comes into consideration, and I will be on the record right here on national television and say that I am sick and tired of men constantly being vilified and accused of things and we stop there. I’m saying, ‘Can we go a step further?’ Since we want to dig all deeper into Chad Johnson, can we dig in deep to her?”

If Smith’s language about women instigating domestic altercations sounds familiar, it’s because he offered similar commentary about Ray Rice in 2014 .

“What I’ve tried to employ the female members of my family, some of who you all met and talked to and what have you, is that again, and this what, I’ve done this all my life, let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions,” said Smith at the time. "because if I come, or somebody else come, whether it’s law enforcement officials, your brother or the fellas that you know, if we come after somebody has put their hands on you, it doesn’t negate the fact that they already put their hands on you. So let’s try to make sure that we can do our part in making sure that that doesn’t happen.”

ESPN suspended Smith one week for his ridiculous remarks.

Additionally, Smith is close friends with Floyd Mayweather Jr., who’s been arrested or cited for domestic violence at least seven times. The boxing champ is a serial woman-beater.

But Smith was more than happy to film an embarrassing “MTV Cribs”-type segment with Mayweather, gawking over his car collection .

In the lead-up to Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, Smith downplayed Mayweather’s violent past .

“Anybody that’s rooting for Floyd Mayweather, it’s almost like, ‘What kind of person are you!,’” said Smith. “And when you feed into it by grasping what he says, it’s almost like, ‘What kind of a person are you!’ I’m a guy that loves boxing.”

Smith can pepper his defenses with caveats, but the point remains: he often doesn’t consider the women involved in these stories.

Add his vehement and ignorant defense of Udoka to the long list.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Stephen A Smith
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Espn#Celtics#Athletic
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy