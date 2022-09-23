The problem with Stephen A. Smith’s defense of Ime Udoka

When it comes to issues of domestic violence and sexual misconduct, Stephen A. Smith often sympathizes with the man.

At least, that’s what he says on TV.

Smith continued to passionately defend Ime Udoka Friday on ESPN’s “First Take,” despite new information that suggests his relationship with a female staffer wasn’t always consensual. Though the Celtics initially believed the relationship was consensual, the woman recently accused Udoka of making “unwanted comments” towards her, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania .

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told reporters Friday the investigation into Udoka’s conduct took some “twists and turns.” Grousbeck says the Celtics first learned of the relationship in July, and hired a law firm to investigate the matter.

Grousbeck also confirmed Udoka committed multiple violations of team policy, and said his yearlong suspension was “well-warranted.” Udoka’s long-term status with the organization is uncertain.

There are still an array of unanswered questions about the story and the Celtics’ handling of it. But at the least, it’s apparent Udoka committed serious offenses.

Yet, Smith didn’t temper his take. He tweeted the suspension was “BS,” and twisted himself into knots trying to cover for Udoka.

“I’m incredibly disappointed today. Ime Udoka cannot be defended. … I’m not here to make any excuses or any apologies for his behavior,” said Smith. “But it doesn’t negate what the Celtics are doing here. This was a consensual relationship. Was Ime Udoka involved with himself? The answer is, no. Two consenting adults engaged in this act, or these actions … and all we’re hearing about is Ime.”

Smith is wrong on the facts: we don’t know whether this was a consensual relationship. Charania’s report casts that into doubt. Former NBA player Matt Barnes posted a video Friday implying Udoka's transgressions are far more egregious than what's been reported.

It doesn't look good for Udoka. But Smith was relentless. On top of misrepresenting the story, Smith, while careful to chastise Udoka at the start of his soliloquy, tries to paint him as the victim. Later, Smith called the Celtics’ press conference “very, very alarming” and “highly one-sided.”

Unlike most episodes of “First Take,” there was somebody Friday who challenged Smith and his hot air. ESPN reporter Malika Andrews called into the show and told Smith to stop “further blaming women.”

In response, he essentially told Andrews to quiet down.

“Let me be very clear: I don’t appreciate where you’re going with that,” said Smith. “You’re the one telling me to stop on my show. That ain’t happening.”

But maybe Smith should stop. He has a troubling history of defending high-profile male sports figures who mistreat women.

When Chad Johnson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2012, Smith said the following :

“There are plenty of instances where provocation comes into consideration, instigation comes into consideration, and I will be on the record right here on national television and say that I am sick and tired of men constantly being vilified and accused of things and we stop there. I’m saying, ‘Can we go a step further?’ Since we want to dig all deeper into Chad Johnson, can we dig in deep to her?”

If Smith’s language about women instigating domestic altercations sounds familiar, it’s because he offered similar commentary about Ray Rice in 2014 .

“What I’ve tried to employ the female members of my family, some of who you all met and talked to and what have you, is that again, and this what, I’ve done this all my life, let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions,” said Smith at the time. "because if I come, or somebody else come, whether it’s law enforcement officials, your brother or the fellas that you know, if we come after somebody has put their hands on you, it doesn’t negate the fact that they already put their hands on you. So let’s try to make sure that we can do our part in making sure that that doesn’t happen.”

ESPN suspended Smith one week for his ridiculous remarks.

Additionally, Smith is close friends with Floyd Mayweather Jr., who’s been arrested or cited for domestic violence at least seven times. The boxing champ is a serial woman-beater.

But Smith was more than happy to film an embarrassing “MTV Cribs”-type segment with Mayweather, gawking over his car collection .

In the lead-up to Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, Smith downplayed Mayweather’s violent past .

“Anybody that’s rooting for Floyd Mayweather, it’s almost like, ‘What kind of person are you!,’” said Smith. “And when you feed into it by grasping what he says, it’s almost like, ‘What kind of a person are you!’ I’m a guy that loves boxing.”

Smith can pepper his defenses with caveats, but the point remains: he often doesn’t consider the women involved in these stories.

Add his vehement and ignorant defense of Udoka to the long list.