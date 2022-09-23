Read full article on original website
AdWeek
ABC News Anchor Linsey Davis Adds Radio to Her Responsibilities
Linsey Davis' growth at ABC News continues. Beginning today, the ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Sunday anchor will...
Trace Gallagher Takes Anchor Chair at ‘Fox News @ Night’
Fox News Channel named veteran Trace Gallagher to anchor its “Fox News @ Night,” a late-night entry that aims to deliver end-of-the-day reports to the network’s west coast audience. Gallagher will take over the nightly newscast on October 3, holding forth from Fox News’ Los Angeles bureau, and will continue to serve as the cable-news outlets chief correspondent for breaking news. He replaces Shannon Bream, who launched the wee-hours news entry in 2017, originally at 11 p.m. She has moved on to take the reins at the network’s “Fox News Sunday.” “When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is...
CNN anchors and reporters react to TV anchor's apparent firing over hair
CNN anchors Erica Hill and Christine Romans and CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon share their thoughts about the firing of Canadian TV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme after she claimed she was ousted because she let her hair go gray.
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo Discusses Controversial Decision to Interview His Brother On-Air in 2020, CNN Exit and ‘Moving Forward’
Chris Cuomo recently engaged in a lengthy and frank chat with New York Magazine's Kara Swisher on her podcast. As expected, they discussed the events leading up to and after Cuomo's exit from CNN, his current relationship with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his upcoming NewsNation show, which debuts Oct. 3 in the channel's 8 p.m. hour.
News anchor suspended after calling out cohost’s treatment by management on air
A news anchor has reportedly been suspended by a local Los Angeles television station after he apologised to viewers for the sudden departure of his former co-host.The furore at KTLA-TV began last week when the station announced the departure of Lunette Romero from her weekend slot at the news channel. KTLA said the popular news anchor had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA”, with the local news station putting out a similar statement on Twitter about Romero’s sudden departure from the channel’s weeklend morning news show.Deadline reported on Monday that following his Saturday segment, Mr...
Facebook reverses permanent ban on ads from conservative children's book publisher after outrage from Fox News host who wrote book for company
Facebook opted to reverse a 'permanent' ban on ads from conservative book publishing company Brave Books after Fox News reached out to the Big-Tech conglomerate to see why the ban was imposed in the first place. Brave Books is a Christian children's publisher that produces 'pro-God, pro-America and anti-woke values.'
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
The Verge
The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media
Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Dislike Comments
TikTok now allows users to dislike comments that have been left by other users on videos on the...
AdWeek
WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Call Links
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that messaging application WhatsApp will begin rolling out Call Links this week,...
‘Dilbert’ Comic Dropped by Nearly 80 Newspapers
Satirical office comic strip “Dilbert” has been dropped by almost 80 newspapers, its creator said this week. Scott Adams, who has been writing and illustrating the beloved cartoon since 1989, announced the brutal cut on social media. “Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” Adams tweeted, later adding that “one large chain” was responsible for the move. It appears that the cartoon has been caught up in wider changes being made by Lee Enterprises, which is said to be scaling back cartoon pages from its publications. Some have suggested that the cuts to the strip could have to do with Adams’ political views—but Adams himself has lampooned the idea. Sharing a link to an article headlined “Was Dilbert ‘Cancelled’ as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?” Adams tweeted Wednesday: “All fake news here but funny.”#Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week.— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 20, 2022 Read it at New York Daily News
americanmilitarynews.com
Facebook Live copied tech from war veteran’s app, jury finds in $175-million verdict
The parent company of Facebook and Instagram was ordered to pay nearly $175 million for violating patents held by the maker of a push-to-talk app founded by a former Green Beret who had sought to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered in Afghanistan. A federal jury in Austin, Texas, deliberated...
LAW・
