Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Friday. Highs cool to the middle 60s by Wednesday and warm back to the lower 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows could dip to the 30s, which means some of you could see frost on the pumpkin.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

It's Fall Severe Weather Safety Week in Western Kentucky

This is Fall Severe Weather Safety Week, but residents of western Kentucky shouldn’t need a reminder of how dangerous storms late in the year can be. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says tornadoes can happen any time during the year and the fall season often sees severe weather due to cold and warm air masses clashing and creating instability.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: FEMA's response in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky tornado victims know how difficult it can sometimes be to get help fast. FEMA workers continue to say the financial aid is coming, in an even larger amount than what we saw in Western Kentucky. The organization has approved aid for about 6,500 people...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
KENTUCKY STATE
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

FEMA deadline extended until Oct. 28

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear posted on Facebook that the Sept. 28 FEMA deadline has been extended to Oct. 28. The deadline was extended for people within the 13 counties approved to apply for individual assistance. Nate Custer, FEMA representative said this is great news for people who...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth's Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative's stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
LEXINGTON, KY

