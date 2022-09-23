Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Friday. Highs cool to the middle 60s by Wednesday and warm back to the lower 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows could dip to the 30s, which means some of you could see frost on the pumpkin.
whopam.com
It’s Fall Severe Weather Safety Week in Western Kentucky
This is Fall Severe Weather Safety Week, but residents of western Kentucky shouldn’t need a reminder of how dangerous storms late in the year can be. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says tornadoes can happen any time during the year and the fall season often sees severe weather due to cold and warm air masses clashing and creating instability.
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: FEMA’s response in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky tornado victims know how difficult it can sometimes be to get help fast. FEMA workers continue to say the financial aid is coming, in an even larger amount than what we saw in Western Kentucky. The organization has approved aid for about 6,500 people...
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages
Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
k105.com
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Adoption fees reduced at these Kentucky animal shelters
Animal shelters across the nation are facing full facilities, and Bissell Pet Foundation is looking to help.
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
WKYT 27
FEMA deadline extended until Oct. 28
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear posted on Facebook that the Sept. 28 FEMA deadline has been extended to Oct. 28. The deadline was extended for people within the 13 counties approved to apply for individual assistance. Nate Custer, FEMA representative said this is great news for people who...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
Comments / 0