ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate return of Oktoberfest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back!. If you can't make it to Munich, don't worry. There are plenty of ways to celebrate right at home. Lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland joined us to share some tips for enjoying the festivities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Emma's House Inc. focusing on women and their resilience journey

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Emma's House Inc. is taking time to focus on women and their resilience journeys. Joining us now with more is the founder of Emma's House, Shameka Green, and the owner of 'Paint With Angelique,' Angelique Daniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Fall Into Fitness' workshops for pregnant and postpartum moms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — For a woman, becoming pregnant is one of the biggest physical changes you will ever experience. And during this time in life, staying fit and healthy is key. But some may still have questions about what is safe before and after giving birth?. Coach Rose...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
news3lv.com

2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade kicks off Sunday

KSNV — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is gearing up for its 2nd annual How-O-Ween Dog Parade. It’s happening this Sunday, October 2nd from 10 am until noon at the Dollar Loan Center arena. It’s located at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Attendees...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tickets for EDC 2023 to go on sale Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival may be months away, but festival-goers are already getting a chance to purchase tickets starting this week. Insomniac Productions announced on Monday that tickets for EDC 2023 will be going on sale starting Thursday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Three-day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#Vegas Golden Knights#Charity#Knights Foundation
news3lv.com

Imagine Dragons raises $3.5 million at eighth annual Rise Up Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Imagine Dragons raised $3.5 million in the fight to support children battling pediatric cancer. Imagine Dragon's Tyler Robinson Foundation hosted its eighth annual Rise Up Gala on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas. The fundraising event featured a live performance from the band and appearances...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation in desperate need of pet fosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inventors behind Scrub Daddy and Flex Screen are reuniting in Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan will be the hub of e-commerce at this year's Shark Tank Reunion. Guests have the opportunity to network with Shark Tank alumni, attend mastermind classes, and listen to powerful keynote...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

Singer blackbear headlines at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Superstar blackbear sold out Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Friday night. The singer debuted his first tour since 2019, showcasing his latest album "in loving memory." He introduced new songs "dead inside" and "toxic energy" while bringing back some fan favorites like "hot girl bummer." To...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Optum Health to host job fair, $15,000 sign-on bonus for registered nurses

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers with experience in the medical field are encouraged to stop by an upcoming hiring event hosted by Optum Health. The healthcare provider will be hosting the fair on Tuesday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Optum Care Home Health location near Eastern and Wigwam.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aviators wrap-up last homestand with 11-3 loss to Reno

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Despite a loss to close out baseball season here in the valley, the Las Vegas Aviators still have a chance to finish strong during their final road trip in California. The Reno Aces, triple-A affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks, defeated the Aviators 11-3 Sunday afternoon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy