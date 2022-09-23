Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase

POINT, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police.

Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came in, and was found in the area by Police Chief Jamison Beck.

Beck made contact with Rich, according to officials, identified himself and told Rich to stop. Officials said Rich then ran away through thick woods and hopped a fence before coming back onto CR 1402.

“While running down 1402, Beck observed a vehicle traveling in his direction, occupied by two females,” officials said. “Beck was able jump on the vehicle and the females pursued the suspect.”

Rich was soon after taken into custody which officials said was thanks to the help of the two women and the quick response of Deputy Gurthie.

Rich was booked into Rains County Jail.



