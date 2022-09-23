ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois residents still eligible to receive $400 as part of settlement in Google lawsuit

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uI6z_0i7jyGdE00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - If you think Google might owe you money, you must do something by tomorrow.

Illinois residents could be entitled to a $400 check as part of a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought by plaintiffs who alleged Google’s use of facial-recognition technology within the Google Photos app violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act. As a result, any Illinois resident who used Google Photos between May 1, 2015 and April 24, 2022 is eligible for the $400.

Illinois residents are also eligible if they appeared in a photo that was uploaded by another person to Google Photos.

Claims must be filed by tomorrow.

Google has not admitted any wrongdoing and still maintains it did not violate the law.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
