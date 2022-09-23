ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

und.com

Match 8 Preview: Kalamazoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish continue their homestand with a non-conference matchup against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium. The match will be streamed on ACCNX via WatchESPN. NOTRE DAME vs. KALAMAZOO. Location: South Bend, Indiana | Alumni Stadium. Live Stream: ACCNX.
und.com

The Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - North Carolina

Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s first road win of the 2022 campaign; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. As Notre Dame seized command on the road Saturday at North Carolina, the Fighting Irish offense generated symmetrical balance – its first 24 snaps with Drew Pyne making his second-straight start at quarterback featured a dozen running plays and a dozen passes – and the defense produced its first takeaway of the season.
und.com

Dominko Defeats Two Top-20 Players at Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Bobby Bayliss Hidden Dual tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon inside the Eck Tennis Pavilion due to the rain. After three days of competition against some top competition in the country, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s tennis team walked away with thirteen wins.
