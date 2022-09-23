Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s first road win of the 2022 campaign; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. As Notre Dame seized command on the road Saturday at North Carolina, the Fighting Irish offense generated symmetrical balance – its first 24 snaps with Drew Pyne making his second-straight start at quarterback featured a dozen running plays and a dozen passes – and the defense produced its first takeaway of the season.

