Aspiring artists compete in a Neosho exhibition

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Arts Council’s Big Spring Gallery hosts work from a native son.

It’s the 27th year of the Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition. Officials say it’s a chance for aspiring artists to show off their skills in a competitive setting.

Thomas Hart Benton was born in Neosho in 1889.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.