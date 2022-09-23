Aspiring artists compete in a Neosho exhibition
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Arts Council’s Big Spring Gallery hosts work from a native son.
It’s the 27th year of the Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition. Officials say it’s a chance for aspiring artists to show off their skills in a competitive setting.
Thomas Hart Benton was born in Neosho in 1889.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0