ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Aspiring artists compete in a Neosho exhibition

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHFLN_0i7jxnbI00

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Arts Council’s Big Spring Gallery hosts work from a native son.

It’s the 27th year of the Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition. Officials say it’s a chance for aspiring artists to show off their skills in a competitive setting.

Thomas Hart Benton was born in Neosho in 1889.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local accountants squad-up at Pittsburg State University

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Tri-State Institute of Management Accountants Chapter today met with local students to spread information. The Joplin Tri-State Chapter IMA offered the following for participants:. offers continuing education. networking functions. professional development opportunities for chapter members and guests. Officials encouraged students, academic faculty, and professionals alike...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hart Benton
CJ Coombs

The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building

St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage R-9 District announces passing of beloved administrator Dr. Sam Rogers

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art#Koam News#Rewritten
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

2022 Maple Leaf Parade has its Grand Marshal

Carthage, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Committee has announced that the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival will be Mr. Roger Williams. Mr. Williams served with the Carthage Fire Department beginning his career in 1978 and retired as Fire Chief in December of 2021. […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy