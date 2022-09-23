Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys backup Cooper Rush rallies to win third straight career start as Dallas hand the Giants their first loss of the season in 23-16 victory... just days after owner Jerry Jones said he 'would walk to New York' for QB battle with Dak Prescott
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have welcomed more quarterback controversy Monday night as Cooper Rush went 3-0 since stepping up in the wake of Dak Prescott's injury. The backup became the first undrafted QB to win each of his first three NFL starts and throw for 750+ yards over those starts since Kurt Warner in 1999 as Dallas beat the New York Giants Monday night, according to NFL Research. Warner went on to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP with the Rams that season.
NFL・
Lawrence notches 3 sacks to pace Cowboys defense, take Player of Game honors
Week 3 is now in the books and for the third week in a row the Dallas defense showed out, proving why they are one of the most dominant units in the league. The New York Giants, off to a hot 2-0 start to their season, hosted the Cowboys on Monday night. New York had been carried on the back of the new and improved coaching staff as well as the return of RB Saquon Barkley, both of which have proved to be tough to slow down. Dan Quinn’s defense found a way.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not hitting panic button on the season
Thursday’s performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense against the Cleveland Browns was underwhelming, to say the least. This is a group filled with high draft picks and huge contracts. But through three games things have not gone according to plan. But defensive tackle Cam Heyward isn’t ready to hit...
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Comments / 0