EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nms8S_0i7jvhns00

Roland Martin joins the show to discuss his new book WHITE FEAR: How The Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds. Along with sharing his inspiration for the book, he dives into what white fear really means and how its influence on American politics.  In recent years, Black people have seen many trials and tribulations and in the video below you’ll hear Martin talk about the changes the community should be making as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cImZw_0i7jvhns00

