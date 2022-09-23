Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski, 99, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Lucian J. Malinowski, Sr. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Antonia (Stygar) Doleski. She resided in New Britain for most of her life before moving to Newington, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Gennie was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and followed UConn Men and Women's basketball.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO