Greenwood residents asked to conserve water

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
Due to the hot, dry summer, the City of Greenwood has a diminished supply of water, city leaders reported Friday.

So residents are asked to conserve.

Residents should water on odd or even days of the week based on their addresses.

All lawn and turf watering from city sources are prohibited.

Restrictions include watering of shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens are permitted only by handheld hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life, the city reports.

Such watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month only.

Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from city sources. Watering of golf course fairways and roughs and school athletic fields and other public areas from city water is prohibited the city reports.

All washing of motor vehicles, trailers, and boats is prohibited except at commercial car washes.

The filling of swimming pools is prohibited. The washing of building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts, and other hard-surfaced areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets with water from city sources is prohibited.

Also, the use of water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills, or routine hydrant testing is prohibited.

The use of water from city water for compacting dirt, earth-moving operations, or street base course construction is prohibited.

"Hopefully as weather conditions change providing rain, this phase of water conservation will be temporary. Thank you all for your patience during this time," a statement from the city reads.

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

