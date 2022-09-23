ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Big 12 announces 2022-23 women's schedule; Sooners to host 9 conference games

The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 conference schedule on Monday and Oklahoma will host nine conference games at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman this season. The Sooner’s conference slate tips off with a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Dec. 31. OU will then return to Norman to face the defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Jan. 3 and Iowa State on Jan. 8.
NORMAN, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Emily Perkins
Oklahoma Daily

'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss

Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 by Texas in Big 12 opener

Oklahoma (10-3, 0-1) fell to Texas (10-0, 2-0) 3-0 on the road Saturday in its first conference match of the season. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the team with 29 assists and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson had a team-high 11 kills. The first set was competitive until Texas went...
NORMAN, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit

WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
WEWOKA, OK
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

