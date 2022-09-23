Read full article on original website
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong. The fun is over and now it is time to tear down the fairgrounds. For the people who organize it, it is also time to start looking ahead. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side...
COLUMN: This Time, Oklahoma Wasn't 'Close' – But Venables Embraces That
After years of being told how "close" their team was, Sooner Nation should recognize that Brent Venables' rebuild could take a little time.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Big 12 announces 2022-23 women's schedule; Sooners to host 9 conference games
The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 conference schedule on Monday and Oklahoma will host nine conference games at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman this season. The Sooner’s conference slate tips off with a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Dec. 31. OU will then return to Norman to face the defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Jan. 3 and Iowa State on Jan. 8.
Coach Speak: Oklahoma Attacking Mental Mistakes Head On After Loss
The Sooners aren't running away from the self-inflicted mistakes that cost them dearly against Kansas State on Saturday night.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Key Lawrence after Sooners practice — 'feels like the first game again for us'
Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence said despite its 41-34 loss to Kansas State, the Sooners must build off the performance they had and learn from it. Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, recorded seven tackles against the Wildcats last Saturday.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH linebacker DaShaun White after Sooners practice — 'there were things that we can fix'
Oklahoma fifth-year linebacker DaShaun White said after practice on Monday its 41-34 loss to Kansas State was "definitely frustrating (and) embarrassing." The defense surrendered a season-high 509 yards and 41 points, and allowed a 55-yard rush by Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez on 3rd-and-16 that ultimately sealed K-State's win.
Oklahoma Daily
'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss
Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 by Texas in Big 12 opener
Oklahoma (10-3, 0-1) fell to Texas (10-0, 2-0) 3-0 on the road Saturday in its first conference match of the season. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the team with 29 assists and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson had a team-high 11 kills. The first set was competitive until Texas went...
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
In a Conference of Mobile Quarterbacks, Oklahoma Must Make Adjustments Quickly
The Sooners have to figure out how to contain the quarterback scramble to avoid a long season.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
