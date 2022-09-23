ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42smtl_0i7ju6Jj00 The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. Amazon

Back in May, Amazon quietly named Dayna Howard as the new director of learning and development: the corporate branch dedicated to “improving the everyday experience of our associates” through “learning programs to guide and support employees’ career paths inside Amazon” according to Amazon’s official description . Howard’s promotion came after 12 years at the company, where she previously served as head of the company’s global security group before moving onto its loss prevention team, i.e. the task force charged with clamping down on alleged internal product theft at warehouses and fulfillment centers.

Before her decade-plus tenure at Amazon, however, Howard worked for five years at a different private company also overseeing large groups of people—more specifically, thousands of incarcerated people. Until 2005, Howard was the Quality Assurance Manager for all of Corrections Corporation of America’s private prisons across the country.

[Related: Four workers die in Amazon warehouses across 22 days .]

According to her LinkedIn page , from 2000 to 2005 Howard, “re-vamped inmate admission process and revised all processing documentation [that] resulted in a 20% reduction in inmate processing time and a reduced error rate,” among other responsibilities at Corrections Corps (since renamed to CoreCivic following numerous controversies detailed in a scathing 2016 Mother Jones investigation ). Although Amazon quietly promoted Howard to her new position in May, the internal shuffle only gained wider notice earlier this month—first via a writeup in GeekWire , and later in a newsletter post from American Economic Liberties Project’s Director of Research, Matt Stoller.

[Related: Privacy advocates push to cancel Amazon’s ‘Ring Nation.’ ]

When reached for comment on Dayna Howard’s past employment, an Amazon spokesperson responded via email, stating “Dayna has been with Amazon for more than a decade and we’re happy to have her on our team.” The company has not given comment on CoreCivic or Corrections Corps.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
HackerNoon

Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire

There are always two sides to every story. In this particular case, there’s the third side too, for me a personal one. Just to be clear, I’m not an Amazon employee, and Jeff Bezos and I ain’t buddies. I just happened to be one of many Amazon users/customers. I self-published a book of stories on Amazon. My experience was great. The publishing process is surprisingly simple and straightforward. With an exception of my book cover, I did it all by myself, including the paperback version. This is where my story becomes interesting.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Warehouses#Linkedin#Global Security#Amazon Back#Corrections Corps
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Popular Science

Popular Science

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy