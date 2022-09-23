Read full article on original website
Pierre TF Riggs marching band performs well at Missouri Valley Marching Band Festival
The Pierre TF Riggs High School marching band competed in the Missouri Valley Marching Band Festival Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) in Platte. Band Instructor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says there were 10 total bands in four classes, with three in Pierre’s division. In it’s class Pierre earned:. Top Colorguard...
Hughes County Commission to finalist 2023 budget tonight
The Hughes County Commission will hold a special meeting tonight (Sept. 26, 23022) at 6:15 to finalize the county’s 2023 budget. The meeting will be held in the commission room on the 2nd floor of the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. The public may attend in person or this...
Pierre residents Scott and Julia Jones, Stephanie Judson to be recognized for philanthropy efforts next week
Three Pierre residents are on the list of this year’s honorees for the South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Scott and Julia Jones of Pierre are being recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists. The couple have provided financial commitments to 44 nonprofit organizations, led several campaign efforts and served on countless boards. Additionally, Scott Jones is CEO of Delta Dental, which was recognized by AFP in 2016 as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation.
Pierre Boys Golf Finishes 3rd At Home In ESD Tournament
PIERRE – In their final event before the state tournament, Pierre Governor Boys Golf finished third in a very tight ESD tournament Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors shot 289, only two strokes behind winner Watertown and only one shot behind second-place Harrisburg. Five Governors finished in the...
Municipal League looking for new executive director
The South Dakota Municipal League, based in Fort Pierre, is looking for a new Executive Director. Yankton City Manager Amy Leon is the incoming President of the board. Taylor has been with the league for many years and Leon says she will be hard to replace. Leon says Taylor has...
Pierre Cross Country Takes Top 15 Finishes At Rapid City
RAPID CITY – Boys finished 10th and girls finished 14th for the Pierre Governors Friday at the Rapid City Area Schools Cross Country Meet at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Jared Lutmer, who has twice won individually this season, was the best Pierre boys runner, finishing 14th. 2022 Rapid...
Jeni Schieckoff wins The Right Card jackpot of over $2500; Raffle will continue with other prizes
Jeni Schieckoff was The Right Turn’s winner of The Right Card fundraising raffle with the week 30 drawing. Her son Aiden Machan selected envelope #49. The take home amount was $2,539.00. Jeni picked up her ticket at Lynn’s DakotaMart in Pierre. WE’RE NOT DONE! The Right Card might...
Big Running Game Gives Stanley County Homecoming Win
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County’s running game gave the Buffaloes a happy Homecoming. Colton Brady rushed for three touchdowns and 280 yards Friday as Stanley County pulled away from White River 43-16 at OIe Williamson Field. Broch Zeeb threw two touchdown passes to Blaize Frost, the second of...
Nov. 15 trial date set for Gettysburg, Ridgeview women indicted on meth and firearm charges
Two South Dakota women have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Firearm charges. 44 year old Sarah Jahner Clifford of Gettysburg and 45 year old Tara Roberts of Ridgeview both pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that...
