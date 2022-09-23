Three Pierre residents are on the list of this year’s honorees for the South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Scott and Julia Jones of Pierre are being recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists. The couple have provided financial commitments to 44 nonprofit organizations, led several campaign efforts and served on countless boards. Additionally, Scott Jones is CEO of Delta Dental, which was recognized by AFP in 2016 as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO