Windham, CT

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America's Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
Register Citizen

Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated

NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
Connecticut Public

Yale New Haven Health lays off over 70 in pandemic restructuring, VP says

Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) laid off 72 management-level employees on Wednesday. "These positions are all management-level and above," Vincent Petrini, senior vice president at YNHH, said in responding to a Connecticut Post story. "It's part of a restructuring post-pandemic. No direct patient-facing positions are impacted by this action."
Register Citizen

Torrington Price Rite joins effort to help local families

TORRINGTON — Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, Pepsi, Alexander & Hornung and United Way officials met at the Torrington Price Rite store recently to distribute food and other items to local families. According to the United Way, which identified the families in need, more than 800 families...
Yale Daily News

New Haven plans to redevelop State Street

With four lanes of cars, underused parking lots and fast-moving traffic, State Street can be unwelcoming to people traveling on foot or bicycle. A proposed redevelopment would change that, creating new housing, commercial buildings and green space, as well as a protected promenade for cyclists and pedestrians. With $5.3 million in state funding from the CT Communities Challenge Grant, city officials say they hope to reconnect neighborhoods and create a more inclusive, vibrant space.
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Daily Voice

Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

