TEA designates 7 Abilene ISD schools as Purple Star campuses, recognizes dedication to military-connected students

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene ISD now has seven Purple Star campuses. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recognized the seven schools for its military-connected students.

The TEA designated three AISD high schools, one middle school and three elementary schools as Purple Star Campuses for the 2022-2023 school year:

Abilene High School

Cooper High School

ATEMS (Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science)

Clack Middle School

Bassetti Elementary School

Dyess Elementary School

Ward Elementary School

In a press release from Abilene ISD, TEA began Purple Star Campus designations in 2019, recognizing Texas public schools which provide high quality support to meet the needs of military-connect students and their families.

At each of these seven schools, there is a designated campus-based military liaison, a campus transition program for military-connected students, information for military families on its websites and more.

“I am extremely proud of the work these schools are doing to meet the needs of students and families that have sacrificed an incredible amount in service to our country,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “We recognize the challenges military-connected students often face when transitioning schools. However, these campuses are committed to maximizing the availability of high-quality supports to make that transition easier and to help set these students up for success.”

These seven schools will remain Purple Star campuses for the next two years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.