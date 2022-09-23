Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement
Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.
cnyhomepage.com
Dolgeville woman gets felony charges for defrauding Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more...
Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said officials will hear the story behind an emaciated dog's condition after he was found in Sharon Springs.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
newyorkupstate.com
Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream
What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
NBC New York
Over 1,600 Instances of Corporal Punishment Reported in NY Schools
State investigators have substantiated more than 1,600 instances of corporal punishment in New York schools over the last five years, The Times Union in Albany reported Sunday. A substantial number of the complaints were in New York City public schools, the newspaper reported. Other incidents included a substitute teacher in...
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Brookside Museum Artisan Market Seeking Vendors
This juried market is to be held at the Saratoga County History Center at Brookside Museum (SCHC @ Brookside Museum) from November 26th through December 24th. The Artisan’s Market features only hand made, hand crafted products created by the vendor. The market is heavily attended. The museum utilizes social media, posters, email blasts, press releases, media announcements, their newsletter, and website to promote this event.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Sign-ups for Thanksgiving basket drive
Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.
Amsterdam woman allegedly files phony SNAP application
An Amsterdam woman was cited to court on Friday after she allegedly filed a phony SNAP application, in which she failed to disclose employment and income earned in her household.
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
waer.org
CNY famers make it through dry summer to offer pumpkins this fall
Central New York farmers are ready for crowds of pumpkin pickers after spending part of the dry summer worried about the fall harvest. A drought hit most of upstate New York in July, threatening many of the seasonal staples they planned to sell. But two locations in the region say...
Here’s the Latest NY Lottery Millionaire From Saratoga County
There are a ton of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets that you can choose from. You can buy them for $1 all the way up to spending $30 on an individual ticket. A lucky man in Saratoga County picked the right scratch-off ticket and now he is five million dollars richer!
