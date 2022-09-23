ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf

On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement

Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.
UTICA, NY
Dolgeville woman gets felony charges for defrauding Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream

What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
SYRACUSE, NY
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Over 1,600 Instances of Corporal Punishment Reported in NY Schools

State investigators have substantiated more than 1,600 instances of corporal punishment in New York schools over the last five years, The Times Union in Albany reported Sunday. A substantial number of the complaints were in New York City public schools, the newspaper reported. Other incidents included a substitute teacher in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Brookside Museum Artisan Market Seeking Vendors

This juried market is to be held at the Saratoga County History Center at Brookside Museum (SCHC @ Brookside Museum) from November 26th through December 24th. The Artisan’s Market features only hand made, hand crafted products created by the vendor. The market is heavily attended. The museum utilizes social media, posters, email blasts, press releases, media announcements, their newsletter, and website to promote this event.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Oneida Sheriff's Deputy goes above & beyond for local family

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY

