Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it believed someone fired a pistol into a busy shopping center Friday, hitting two cars.

Officers asked people in part of Bailey’s Crossroads to shelter in place as a result of what happened. The department tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of S. Jefferson St. at 11:46 a.m.

South Jefferson Street runs between Leesburg Pike Plaza and Crossroads Place which are home to several businesses including HomeGoods, Starbucks, and Giant.

Police said no one was hurt.

Investigators said they found shell casings in a car that was parked in front of Starbucks in Crossroads Place. Someone reported hearing glass break, then hearing two additional shots.

Detectives said they thought the gunfire came from an apartment building which sits across Leesburg Pike (Route 7) from the shopping center.

Because of the investigation, part of Leesburg Pike (Route 7) was closed. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Some schools in the area secured their buildings as a precaution because of the situation.

At 2:49 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said detectives were working all leads they received. They still were searching the area with the help of local and federal partners. They asked people to continue to avoid the area and to shelter in place.

By 5:10 p.m., things slowly were reopening, although police asked people to avoid the area. Anyone who lives in apartment buildings in the area were allowed to come and go as needed. Investigators said they did not believe the shots came from a high elevation as they first thought.

