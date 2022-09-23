Read full article on original website
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares. It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years. Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store. Paul...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
WISH-TV
Celebrate Science Indiana to encourage importance of studying science, joy of discovery this weekend
Celebrate Science Indiana is happening on Saturday, October 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion. Scientist Rick Crosslin joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” alongside Allison Kempers, curriculum coach at Wayne Township Preschool, Joshua Pierce, Wayne Township Preschool student and aspiring scientist, Kaylee Kempers, Robey Elementary student and aspiring engineer, Luke Kempers, Robey Elementary student and aspiring engineer, and Steve Wilson, diagnostics development leader at Cummins Inc., to discuss the fun learning opportunities for people of all ages at this event.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WTHR
New vegan bakery opening in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — A gourmet bakery chain is opening its first Indiana location in Carmel on Friday, Sept. 30. Cinnaholic is celebrating its grand opening by offering every guest a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The new store is located...
WISH-TV
‘Back to the Ice’ free skate event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday the Winter Club of Indianapolis is hosting the “Back to the Ice” event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Organizers said first-time skaters can watch and learn from competitive skaters and coaches during the event. It’s from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
Thousands attend Circle City Classic in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
WISH-TV
Indy Irish Fest back at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Join the shenanigans as the Indy Irish Fest returns to Garfield Park on Friday and Saturday. Irish Fest gives Hoosiers a chance to share and enjoy the arts, sports, culture, music, and history that make Irish culture unique. “It’s to honor our Irish culture,” Meg McLaine,...
guideposts.org
Their Love Deepened Despite His Early-Onset Alzheimer’s
I have played in many memorable concerts over the years as a professional violinist. None meant more to me than the one I was about to play at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. The sanctuary hummed with voices that afternoon as concertgoers arrived and took their seats in the pews....
WISH-TV
Amazing fall weather trend continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to the best possible start to our workweek with comfortable temperatures and breezy winds. This terrific weather pattern is set to stick around for the next several days. Monday night: Winds look to die down a bit tonight with skies staying partly cloudy....
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
WISH-TV
Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam
The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
WISH-TV
NASA will intentionally crash DART spacecraft into asteroid in attempt to change its orbit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASA will intentionally crash a spacecraft into a small asteroid in the name of planetary defense. At around 7:15 p.m. Monday, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test will collide with a near-Earth asteroid called Dimorphos in an attempt to change its speed and direction around its larger neighbor, Didymos.
