Last week, we hosted a unique economic development forum at Yale. It included the state’s largest employers, such as Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, Xerox, Travelers, Charter Communications and Ethan Allen Designs; thriving new fintech and biotech such as Biohaven, Alexion, Point Pickup and mortgage industry disrupter Tomo; multigenerational enterprises such as Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, Microboard, United Aluminum, GL Capasso and East River Energy; college presidents of UConn, Quinnipiac and Connecticut College; nonprofits such as Jackson Labs, Save the Children, the Community Foundation, and Havenly Treats, a refugee training enterprise; state legislators across parties; mayors of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford, plus Gov. Ned Lamont.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO