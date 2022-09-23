ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Discovering CT's business turnaround

Last week, we hosted a unique economic development forum at Yale. It included the state’s largest employers, such as Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney, Xerox, Travelers, Charter Communications and Ethan Allen Designs; thriving new fintech and biotech such as Biohaven, Alexion, Point Pickup and mortgage industry disrupter Tomo; multigenerational enterprises such as Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, Microboard, United Aluminum, GL Capasso and East River Energy; college presidents of UConn, Quinnipiac and Connecticut College; nonprofits such as Jackson Labs, Save the Children, the Community Foundation, and Havenly Treats, a refugee training enterprise; state legislators across parties; mayors of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford, plus Gov. Ned Lamont.
Culture and flexibility: Vying for workers takes creativity

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Being considered a “top workplace” by colleagues and employees is a perk for any company in any year. In the “Great Resignation” era, it became something else — a higher need especially for employers asking people to take on more work.
