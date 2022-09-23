Annual program stresses safety at Kiski Area Upper Elementary

Kiski Area Upper Elementary sixth-grader Charlotte McKenzie had never seen the inside of an ambulance.

A program Friday held at her school changed that.

Safety was the theme for the day Friday at the school in Washington Township.

The annual “KAUE Safety Day” was held for all sixth-graders under sunny skies on the campus’s front lawn.

“It was cool to see the medical supplies and what it looks like inside,” McKenzie said of the ambulance from Murrysville Medic 1.

First responders from Washington Township partner with KAUE to present the program, which launched in 2013.

Washington Township volunteer firefighter Dorothy Leith facilitates the event annually.

“It’s real important to teach the students how to help out in an emergency, and it educates on what the first responders do,” Leith said.

A firetruck, fire rescue truck, rescue boat, two ambulances, a SWAT military-style vehicle and police cruiser were all on display. They’re vehicles used by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Police Department and Murrysville Medic 1.

Students were separated into groups and visited each vehicle for about 10 minutes.

The event is presented at no cost to the district.

Principal Brian Swartzlander stressed safety is the number one priority on campus.

“We’re very fortunate to have excellent relationships with our local police, fire departments and local responders,” Swartzlander said.

Murrsyville EMT Michelle Dancho said the event allows students to ask questions and learn more about emergency response.

“A lot of kids joke and laugh, but we all drive past car accidents daily. This can teach them not to be scared of what we’re doing and that we’re there to help,” Dancho said.

The program took a hiatus during the 2020 fall semester because of the pandemic, but returned in 2021 without restrictions.

“The event is engaging and showcases the service workers that keep our school and community safe on a daily basis. It also shows students how they can volunteer within the community when they get older,” Swartzlander said.