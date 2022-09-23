ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quality Car Wash announces closure of Eighth Street location after half a century

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Amid two planned expansions in Holland Township, Quality Car Wash announced Friday the business will close its longtime location on Eighth Street near downtown Holland.

"We cannot thank you enough for your loyalty throughout the years at our East Town location," the company wrote on social media Friday, Sept. 23. "We had the pleasure of serving our community there for over 50 years.

"This was a very difficult decision to make for us over here at QCW, but we have decided that it is time to close the doors at our 499 E. (Eighth) St. location so that we can continue to open new doors for our team members and within our community."

Quality Car Wash began its five-decade history at 523 W. 17th St. under the ownership of Julius “Sonny” Essenburg and his brother, Jacob.

Jacob's granddaughter Mandi Brower now helms the company, which has nearly finished exterior construction on a wash just two exits north on U.S.-31. The wash at 2352 N. Park Drive — formerly a Pizza Hut — will join remaining locations on River Avenue, Washington Avenue and Chicago Drive.

Construction is expected to begin soon on a fifth location, also on River Avenue. The wash at 187 N. River Ave. — formerly a Burger King — will break new ground with two tunnels dedicated to interior detailing in addition to a traditional exterior wash.

That wash will replace another just up the street at 243 N. River Ave. — though a gas station and convenience store will remain. Neither of the new builds will include a gas station, but a remodel might be in the cards for the existing location on River Avenue.

"We'll probably utilize the same labor, so we'll open one wash, close the other and switch over our teams," Brower told The Sentinel in March. "We don't have a clear direction on what revamping might look like at the existing location, but we know something definitely needs to be done there."

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

