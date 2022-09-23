Wausau West girls swimming wins 10 events, downs Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau West girls swim team picked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference win of the season with a 102-68 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday at Lincoln High School.

West won 10 of the 11 races, two by Eva Jaroski, who took first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.97 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.04).

Other individual winners for West were Natalie Moran in the 200 freestyle (2:17.01), Emma Steinbach in the 100 freestyle (59.88), Emma Huggenvik in the 500 freestyle (6:07.00), Lillie Sunby in the 100 backstroke (1:09.09) and Emily Heilmann in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.07).

Wausau West also swept the three relays as the team of Sunby, Heilmann, Jaroski and Steinbach won the 200 medley relay in 2:06.99; Jaroski, Heilmann, Morgan and Steinbach was first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.82; and Moran, Huggenvik, Sunby and Steinbach won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:15.47.

The Warriors are now 1-2 in WVC duals this season. West will compete at the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday.

Wausau West 102, Wisconsin Rapids 68

Winners and Wausau West finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Wausau West (Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilmann, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach) 2:06.99; 3. Wausau West (Cassidy Christensen, Gracin Dittmar, Cassie Monday, Emma Huggenvik) 2:23.35; 4. Wausau West (Emily Houle, Ella Radtke, Leila Heuser, Taylor Deffner) 2:29.14.

200 freestyle: 1. Natalie Moran (WW) 2:17.01; 4. Maggie Hintz (WW) 2:29.40; 5. Nora Kelle (WW) 2:37.24.

200 individual medley: 1. Marci Feidt (WR) 2:47.65; 2. Heuser (WW) 2:56.58; 5. Radtke (WW) 3:13.28.

50 freestyle: 1. Jaroski (WW) 26.97; 3. Heilmann (WW) 28.39; 5. Bridgette Baumgardt (WW) 31.00.

100 butterfly: 1. Jaroski (WW) 1:11.04; 3. Monday (WW) 1:21.31; 5. Rainey Kissinger (WW) 1:30.27.

100 freestyle: 1. Steinbach (WW) 59.88; 3. Huggenvik (WW) 1:04.23; 5. Hintz (WW) 1:09.45.

500 freestyle: 1. Huggenvik (WW) 6:07.00; 2. Moran (WW) 6:07.18; 4. Baumgardt (WW) 6:53.87.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Wausau West (Jaroski, Heilmann, Moran, Steinbach) 1:49.82; 3. Wausau West (Christensen, Dittmar, Hintz, Baumgardt) 2:04.72; 6. Wausau West (Deffner, Heuser, Monday, Keele) 2:10.89.

100 backstroke: 1. Sunby (WW) 1:09.09; 3. Christensen (WW) 1:17.87; 6. Dittmar) 1:22.34.

100 breaststroke: 1. Heilmann (WW) 1:18.07; 4. Dittmar (WW) 1:31.12; 6. Radke (WW) 1:34.09.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Wausau West (Moran, Huggenvik, Sunby, Steinbach) 4:15.47; 3. Wausau West (Hintz, Keele, Radke, Baumgardt) 4:49.71; 5. Wausau West (Aidyn Dorzok, Peighton Frederick, Kennedy Scribner, Houle) 5:19.10.