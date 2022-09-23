Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Nov. 15 trial date set for Gettysburg, Ridgeview women indicted on meth and firearm charges
Two South Dakota women have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Firearm charges. 44 year old Sarah Jahner Clifford of Gettysburg and 45 year old Tara Roberts of Ridgeview both pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that...
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission to finalist 2023 budget tonight
The Hughes County Commission will hold a special meeting tonight (Sept. 26, 23022) at 6:15 to finalize the county’s 2023 budget. The meeting will be held in the commission room on the 2nd floor of the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. The public may attend in person or this...
drgnews.com
State, local advocates holding informational event for Hughes, Stanley, Sully County veterans next month
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a “Coffee and Conversation” hour in Pierre next month. The “What’s Brewing” program will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 7pm CT at the American Legion Post 8 cabin (520 S. Pierre Street). SDDVA...
clayconews.com
Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans
Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre residents Scott and Julia Jones, Stephanie Judson to be recognized for philanthropy efforts next week
Three Pierre residents are on the list of this year’s honorees for the South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Scott and Julia Jones of Pierre are being recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists. The couple have provided financial commitments to 44 nonprofit organizations, led several campaign efforts and served on countless boards. Additionally, Scott Jones is CEO of Delta Dental, which was recognized by AFP in 2016 as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
drgnews.com
Municipal League looking for new executive director
The South Dakota Municipal League, based in Fort Pierre, is looking for a new Executive Director. Yankton City Manager Amy Leon is the incoming President of the board. Taylor has been with the league for many years and Leon says she will be hard to replace. Leon says Taylor has...
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
15,000 pounds of produce donated; Indian horse-relay championship; Dry and windy Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs marching band performs well at Missouri Valley Marching Band Festival
The Pierre TF Riggs High School marching band competed in the Missouri Valley Marching Band Festival Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) in Platte. Band Instructor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says there were 10 total bands in four classes, with three in Pierre’s division. In it’s class Pierre earned:. Top Colorguard...
drgnews.com
Pierre Cross Country Takes Top 15 Finishes At Rapid City
RAPID CITY – Boys finished 10th and girls finished 14th for the Pierre Governors Friday at the Rapid City Area Schools Cross Country Meet at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Jared Lutmer, who has twice won individually this season, was the best Pierre boys runner, finishing 14th. 2022 Rapid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drgnews.com
Pierre Dance Wins At RC Stevens
RAPID CITY – Pierre’s Competitive Dance Team earned its second win of the season Saturday at the Raider Spirit Invitational at Carold Heier Gymnasium. Pierre averaged 250, scoring 252 in pom and 251 in hip hop, finishing first in both. The Pierre cheer team finished third with an...
drgnews.com
Big Running Game Gives Stanley County Homecoming Win
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County’s running game gave the Buffaloes a happy Homecoming. Colton Brady rushed for three touchdowns and 280 yards Friday as Stanley County pulled away from White River 43-16 at OIe Williamson Field. Broch Zeeb threw two touchdown passes to Blaize Frost, the second of...
drgnews.com
Pierre Boys Golf Finishes 3rd At Home In ESD Tournament
PIERRE – In their final event before the state tournament, Pierre Governor Boys Golf finished third in a very tight ESD tournament Saturday at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors shot 289, only two strokes behind winner Watertown and only one shot behind second-place Harrisburg. Five Governors finished in the...
drgnews.com
Governor Soccer Takes Tie, Loss At Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Soccer came away winless in the teams’ next-to last regular-season matches Saturday at Jefferson High School. The Governor girls salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Cavaliers and the Pierre boys lost 2-1 to Jefferson. GIRLS: Pierre 1, Sioux Falls Jefferson 1. Ryann Barry...
Comments / 0