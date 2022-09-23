ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD: Man wounded in apartment shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while inside his Northeast Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road, not far from Midcrown Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
CIBOLO, TX
KSAT 12

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Old Highway 90, not far from Callaghan Road. According to police, a man in his 50s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

