Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex
Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.
KSAT 12
Teens making ‘rap video’ arrested for unlawful carry, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A group of teenagers and one man were arrested after they were found with multiple firearms while attempting to make a “rap video,” according to San Antonio police. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Dresden after they received multiple...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man wounded in apartment shooting on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while inside his Northeast Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road, not far from Midcrown Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
myfoxzone.com
Six teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video. Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Residents in the area watched the response unfold.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: 'There's a lack of value for life... no fear of consequences'
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into West Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a West Side restaurant early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Fish Fry in the 1400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and West Quill Drive.
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Old Highway 90, not far from Callaghan Road. According to police, a man in his 50s...
'It is not fair' | Family of Sebastian Carpio return graveside on his birthday
SAN ANTONIO — Inside a west-side church, a celebration of life mass was held over the weekend for a young man who was killed two years ago. Emotions ran high during the service from those who loved Sebastian Carpio. Sunday marked what would have been his 20th birthday. "I...
KSAT 12
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in North Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s North Side. Police say the driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado traveled at a high rate of speed northbound on US Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control, said SAPD.
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
Two women accused of defrauding Texas Walmart out of more than $20,000
FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is looking for two women accused of defrauding a local Walmart out of more than $20,000. On Wednesday, August 24, around 1:30 p.m., the two suspects went into the Walmart on 305 10th Street. Police said they "defrauded Walmart for a total amount of $20,259.10."
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
