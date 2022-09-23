ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island.

Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can operate both on water and on land.

The Navy uses LCAC’s to take weapons and services to the shore from the military ships. The one Friday coming from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Bay County, Fla.

A viewer working the docks at Crab Island Jimmy’s sent a video to WKRG.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8uRv_0i7jrWtv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4citGU_0i7jrWtv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOu90_0i7jrWtv00

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City for more information. Our efforts have not been returned.

