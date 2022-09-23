VP Kamala Harris to lead U.S. delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to Japan for the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe next week, the White House said Friday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had been retired for almost two years after a bout with health problems when he was shot dead in July at a train station while making a campaign speech for another candidate.

The White House on Friday announced the delegation for the funeral in Tokyo, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Joining Harris as part of the delegation are U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, and Harris' national security adviser Philip Gordon.

The delegation also includes retired Navy Adm. Michael Mullen, Adm. Linda Fagan, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassadors to Japan J. Thomas Schieffer and John Roos, former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and former assistant to the president Stephen Hadley.

Thousands of Japanese residents paid their respects to Abe before a private funeral in July at Zojoji Temple.