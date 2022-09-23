ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Kamala Harris to lead U.S. delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

By Clyde Hughes
 3 days ago
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to Japan for the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe next week, the White House said Friday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had been retired for almost two years after a bout with health problems when he was shot dead in July at a train station while making a campaign speech for another candidate.

The White House on Friday announced the delegation for the funeral in Tokyo, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Joining Harris as part of the delegation are U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, and Harris' national security adviser Philip Gordon.

The delegation also includes retired Navy Adm. Michael Mullen, Adm. Linda Fagan, U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassadors to Japan J. Thomas Schieffer and John Roos, former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and former assistant to the president Stephen Hadley.

Thousands of Japanese residents paid their respects to Abe before a private funeral in July at Zojoji Temple.

Silver Chief
3d ago

She needs to lead the news cameras straight to our southern borders where all the illegals are massively coming over.

Reply
7
SuzzzyQ
3d ago

Do Democrats ever do anything, but travel to foreign countries, for. Whatever?

Reply(6)
22
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Roos
Person
Caroline Kennedy
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Stephen Hadley
