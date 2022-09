National statistics show that teachers typically exit the profession within their first three years of service. In Louisiana, recent trends indicate that more veteran teachers, those who have 20+ years of experience, are turning in their classroom keys and officially checking out of school. But not these guests. They are what I consider Legendary Teachers. They are the rock stars that cause kids to hyperventilate when they see them in the supermarket. They are the teachers who have educated generations of families for over 30 years. Hosted by Dr. Tracey Burrell. Airs 6 pm.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO