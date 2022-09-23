Volleyball Roundup: Camden falls to St. Phil, Litchfield takes down Bellevue

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upsets, last-second thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 5 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football season is past its halfway point, and if Friday was any indication, we’re in for a treat for the final four weeks before the playoffs. From stunning upsets to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the Kalamazoo area had it all in Week 5,...
Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
I-94, Michigan Ave. interchange in Jackson to re-open Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The work on the interchange is part […]
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
'I thought I was going to have a heart attack': Calhoun County man wins $500K
A 38-year-old Calhoun County man is planning to buy a house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game.
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Not much to say and taking one on the chin
EAST LANSING – Another week, another ugly loss. Michigan State followed a defeat at Washington with a 34-7 loss against Minnesota at home on Saturday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting and grand opening scheduled for Coach Eby Home Store
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A ribbon cutting and grand opening has been scheduled for the new Coach Eby Home Store. It will be held next Tuesday, October 4 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m.. The Coach Eby Home Store is being called your home improvement thrift store. It’s located...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fall in Michigan from My Michigan Beach
Fall is offically here which means it's a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the season with family and friends.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
