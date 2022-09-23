ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Zoo reveals name of its new baby gibbon

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of Dallas Zoo’s newest babies now has an official name.

Zoo officials revealed on Twitter the name of its white-cheeked gibbon baby: Kip. As officials also pointed out, Kip is the name of the official currency in Laos, which is a native area for gibbons.

“MEET KIP! Our white-cheeked gibbon baby looks so different than just a few weeks ago & now has a name! In an ode to being born on Dollar Day at the Zoo, Kip shares his name with the official currency in Laos – a native area for his species. SOUND ON for cute gibbon squeaks,” officials said in the tweet .

Look at the video player above to see the adorable video officials posted of Kip.

